Southern Indiana hosts Bowling Green following Hill’s 26-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Marcus Hill scored 26 points in Bowling Green’s 77-73 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 2-1 at home. Southern Indiana has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Falcons are 0-1 on the road. Bowling Green is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern Indiana scores 69.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 69.7 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Southern Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Hernandez is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 12.1 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 49.3% for Southern Indiana.

Hill is shooting 50.9% and averaging 20.3 points for the Falcons. Jason Spurgin is averaging 10.4 points for Bowling Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

