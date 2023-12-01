Southern Indiana hosts Bowling Green after Hill’s 26-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green…

Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Marcus Hill scored 26 points in Bowling Green’s 77-73 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-1 in home games. Southern Indiana is fourth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Falcons are 0-1 in road games. Bowling Green is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern Indiana’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Hernandez is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 12.1 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 49.3% for Southern Indiana.

Hill is averaging 20.3 points for the Falcons. Jason Spurgin is averaging 10.4 points for Bowling Green.

