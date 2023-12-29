Southern Indiana faces Southeast Missouri State on 7-game road skid

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hits the road against Southeast Missouri State looking to end its seven-game road skid.

The Redhawks have gone 4-1 at home. Southeast Missouri State is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-7 in road games. Southern Indiana allows 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State averages 69.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 70.5 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Larson is averaging 10.8 points for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Jack Mielke is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 9.1 points. Jeremiah Hernandez is shooting 37.6% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

