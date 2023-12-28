Southern Indiana faces Southeast Missouri State, aims to break road skid

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana will try to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Screaming Eagles visit Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks are 4-1 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-7 on the road. Southern Indiana has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Larson is averaging 10.8 points for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Jack Mielke averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.