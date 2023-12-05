Southern Illinois hosts Oklahoma State after Johnson’s 31-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Xavier Johnson scored 31 points in Southern Illinois’ 101-62 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Salukis are 4-0 on their home court. Southern Illinois scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Cowboys play their first true road game after going 3-4 to begin the season. Oklahoma State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Oklahoma State scores 10.0 more points per game (75.0) than Southern Illinois allows (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Southern Illinois.

Javon Small is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for Oklahoma State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

