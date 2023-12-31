Southeast Missouri State hosts Minix and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (9-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 4:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morehead State Eagles (9-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 4:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Riley Minix scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 101-39 victory against the Alice Lloyd Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 5-1 at home. Southeast Missouri State is fourth in the OVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 3.7.

The Eagles have gone 3-4 away from home. Morehead State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 47.2% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Redhawks. Aquan Smart is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Minix is averaging 17.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.