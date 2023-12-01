Live Radio
South Florida visits UMass after Cross’ 31-point game

The Associated Press

December 1, 2023, 3:44 AM

South Florida Bulls (2-3) at UMass Minutemen (3-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts the South Florida Bulls after Matt Cross scored 31 points in UMass’ 89-60 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

UMass went 8-6 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Minutemen allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Bulls have gone 0-1 away from home. South Florida is seventh in the AAC scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Selton Miguel averaging 6.4.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

