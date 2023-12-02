South Florida visits UMass after Cross’ 31-point game

South Florida Bulls (2-3) at UMass Minutemen (3-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -6; over/under…

South Florida Bulls (2-3) at UMass Minutemen (3-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -6; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts the South Florida Bulls after Matt Cross scored 31 points in UMass’ 89-60 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

UMass finished 15-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Minutemen averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 25.9 bench points last season.

The Bulls are 0-1 in road games. South Florida is seventh in the AAC scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Selton Miguel averaging 6.4.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.