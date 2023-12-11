South Florida hosts UAPB following Williams’ 23-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at South Florida Bulls (3-4) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at South Florida Bulls (3-4)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the South Florida Bulls after Rashad Williams scored 23 points in UAPB’s 101-63 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bulls are 2-2 in home games. South Florida is fourth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Golden Lions are 1-6 on the road. UAPB has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

South Florida’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 35.7% for South Florida.

Kylen Milton is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Golden Lions. Williams is averaging 20.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

