South Florida hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at South Florida Bulls (4-4)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays the South Florida Bulls after Philip Alston scored 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 115-64 win over the Goshen Maple Leafs.

The Bulls have gone 3-2 in home games. South Florida is the leader in the AAC with 16.6 fast break points.

The Ramblers are 0-1 in road games. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Florida is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago scores 5.5 more points per game (75.6) than South Florida allows (70.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 12.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 37.2% for South Florida.

Braden Norris averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Des Watson is averaging 12.2 points for Loyola Chicago.

