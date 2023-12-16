South Florida hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at South Florida Bulls (4-4) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at South Florida Bulls (4-4)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the South Florida Bulls after Philip Alston scored 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 115-64 victory over the Goshen Maple Leafs.

The Bulls are 3-2 in home games. South Florida averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Ramblers are 0-1 in road games. Loyola Chicago has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

South Florida scores 75.4 points, 5.8 more per game than the 69.6 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game South Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Jose Placer is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for South Florida.

Braden Norris is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 9.2 points and 5.3 assists. Des Watson is averaging 12.2 points for Loyola Chicago.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

