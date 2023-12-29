South Florida hosts Alabama State following Youngblood’s 23-point outing

Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at South Florida Bulls (6-4) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -14.5;…

Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at South Florida Bulls (6-4)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -14.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces the Alabama State Hornets after Chris Youngblood scored 23 points in South Florida’s 89-73 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bulls have gone 5-2 at home. South Florida is sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 37.5 rebounds. Kasean Pryor leads the Bulls with 6.3 boards.

The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 12.2 assists per game led by CJ Hines averaging 3.5.

South Florida is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Youngblood is averaging 13.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.6% for South Florida.

Ubong Okon is averaging 2.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

