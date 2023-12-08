South Florida Bulls and the Florida State Seminoles square off in Sunrise, Florida

Florida State Seminoles (4-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. South Florida Bulls (2-4) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Florida State Seminoles (4-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. South Florida Bulls (2-4)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Florida Bulls take on the Florida State Seminoles in Sunrise, Florida.

The Bulls are 2-4 in non-conference play. South Florida averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Seminoles are 4-2 in non-conference play. Florida State is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Florida scores 68.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 73.6 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 11.7 more points per game (78.9) than South Florida gives up (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 12.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 32.2% for South Florida.

Darin Green Jr. is averaging 14.1 points for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.6 points for Florida State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.