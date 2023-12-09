South Florida Bulls and the Florida State Seminoles play in Sunrise, Florida

Florida State Seminoles (4-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. South Florida Bulls (2-4) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (4-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. South Florida Bulls (2-4)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles and the South Florida Bulls play at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Bulls have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. South Florida scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Seminoles are 4-2 in non-conference play. Florida State ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

South Florida’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Florida State allows. Florida State scores 11.7 more points per game (78.9) than South Florida gives up to opponents (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals. Chris Youngblood is shooting 32.2% and averaging 12.2 points for South Florida.

Darin Green Jr. is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for Florida State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.