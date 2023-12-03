South Dakota visits Davis and Western Illinois

South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1;…

South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5)

Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the South Dakota Coyotes after Shay Davis scored 22 points in Western Illinois’ 92-40 victory over the Hannibal-La Grange Trojans.

The Leathernecks have gone 3-0 in home games. Western Illinois averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Coyotes have gone 0-1 away from home. South Dakota ranks sixth in college basketball with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lahat Thioune averaging 3.7.

Western Illinois’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Western Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Dent Jr. is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Ryan Myers is shooting 37.1% and averaging 11.0 points for Western Illinois.

Thioune is averaging 14.3 points and 10 rebounds for the Coyotes. Kaleb Stewart is averaging 13.9 points for South Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.