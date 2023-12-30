South Dakota takes on Omaha following Stewart’s 33-point game

Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Kaleb Stewart scored 33 points in South Dakota’s 75-66 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes are 4-1 in home games. South Dakota is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks are 0-1 in Summit League play. Omaha is seventh in the Summit League scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Marquel Sutton averaging 6.8.

South Dakota’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Omaha allows. Omaha averages 72.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 74.9 South Dakota allows to opponents.

The Coyotes and Mavericks meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lahat Thioune is averaging 13.8 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Tony Osburn averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

