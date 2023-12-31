South Dakota State plays conference foe North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7) Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7)

Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks visit Zeke Mayo and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Summit League play Sunday.

The Jackrabbits are 3-2 on their home court. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League scoring 74.7 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 0-1 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota ranks third in the Summit League giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

South Dakota State scores 74.7 points, 5.2 more per game than the 69.5 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Fightin’ Hawks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 10.8 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 14.4 points. Omot is shooting 39.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.