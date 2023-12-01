South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Towson Tigers meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Towson Tigers (3-4) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Towson Tigers (3-4) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off at Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Jackrabbits have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League scoring 76.3 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Tigers are 3-4 in non-conference play. Towson ranks second in the CAA with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 8.4.

South Dakota State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Towson has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Towson averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Luke Appel is averaging 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.7% for South Dakota State.

Christian May averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc. Tyler Tejada is averaging 11.4 points for Towson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.