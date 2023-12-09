South Dakota hosts CSU Bakersfield following Higgins’ 22-point performance

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-3)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays the South Dakota Coyotes after Kaleb Higgins scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 106-58 victory against the Whittier Poets.

The Coyotes have gone 3-1 at home. South Dakota ranks second in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.2 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 on the road. CSU Bakersfield has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Dakota’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 13.9 points. Lahat Thioune is shooting 52.3% and averaging 13.8 points for South Dakota.

Marvin McGhee is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 8.1 points. Higgins is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 assists for CSU Bakersfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.