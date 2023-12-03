South Dakota defeats Western Illinois 70-68

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Paul Bruns’ 19 points helped South Dakota defeat Western Illinois 70-68 on Sunday. Bruns also contributed…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Paul Bruns’ 19 points helped South Dakota defeat Western Illinois 70-68 on Sunday.

Bruns also contributed nine rebounds for the Coyotes (6-3). Bostyn Holt scored 14 points, going 6 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Lahat Thioune had 10 points and shot 5 of 14 from the field.

The Leathernecks (3-6) were led in scoring by Ryan Myers, who finished with 25 points and four assists. JJ Kalakon added 12 points and two steals for Western Illinois. Quinlan Bennett also had nine points and three steals.

South Dakota’s next game is Saturday against CSU Bakersfield at home. Western Illinois hosts Coe on Wednesday.

