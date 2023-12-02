South Carolina Upstate visits King and North Carolina Central

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Po’Boigh King scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 70-58 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Spartans are 1-5 on the road. South Carolina Upstate ranks eighth in the Big South with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 2.1.

North Carolina Central is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of North Carolina Central have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for North Carolina Central.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 steals for South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

