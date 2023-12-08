South Carolina Upstate hosts Kennesaw State after Adekokoya’s 22-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw…

Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Quincy Adekokoya scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-76 overtime victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 2-0 in home games. South Carolina Upstate scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Owls are 0-3 in road games. Kennesaw State is second in the ASUN with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 4.2.

South Carolina Upstate averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Ayesa averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is shooting 46.9% and averaging 12.7 points for South Carolina Upstate.

Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 12.9 points for Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

