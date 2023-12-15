South Carolina Upstate faces Western Carolina after Bailey’s 21-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Justin Bailey scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 84-77 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Spartans are 2-1 in home games. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South with 14.0 assists per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 3.3.

The Catamounts are 3-2 on the road. Western Carolina has a 6-1 record against teams above .500.

South Carolina Upstate averages 73.1 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 70.4 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Ayesa averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Bailey is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.8 points for South Carolina Upstate.

Vonterius Woolbright is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for Western Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.