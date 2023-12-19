South Carolina takes on Winthrop, aims for 7th straight home win

Winthrop Eagles (8-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -10.5;…

Winthrop Eagles (8-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -10.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts Winthrop trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Gamecocks are 5-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks ninth in the SEC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 1.9.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 away from home. Winthrop is eighth in the Big South with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Timmerman averaging 4.3.

South Carolina scores 74.5 points, 6.4 more per game than the 68.1 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for South Carolina.

Sin’Cere McMahon averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. KJ Doucet is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

