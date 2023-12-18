South Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (8-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina will…

Winthrop Eagles (8-4) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Gamecocks play Winthrop.

The Gamecocks are 5-0 on their home court. South Carolina has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 2-3 on the road. Winthrop ranks fifth in the Big South with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 1.8.

South Carolina averages 74.5 points, 6.4 more per game than the 68.1 Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for South Carolina.

Alex Timmerman is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

