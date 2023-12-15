South Carolina State visits Pittsburgh after Hinson’s 26-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Blake Hinson scored 26 points in Pittsburgh’s 82-71 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 7-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-7 away from home. South Carolina State is sixth in college basketball with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.5.

Pittsburgh scores 82.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 81.8 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is scoring 21.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% for Pittsburgh.

Everett is shooting 52.9% and averaging 10.4 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.