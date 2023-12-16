South Carolina State visits Pittsburgh after Hinson’s 26-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -27; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Blake Hinson scored 26 points in Pittsburgh’s 82-71 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Panthers are 5-2 on their home court. Pittsburgh scores 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-7 in road games. South Carolina State ranks sixth in college basketball with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.5.

Pittsburgh scores 82.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 81.8 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 70.7 points per game, 4.4 more than the 66.3 Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Pittsburgh.

Everett is averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

