South Carolina State visits Oklahoma State on 10-game road slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State travels to Oklahoma State looking to end its 10-game road losing streak.

The Cowboys are 5-2 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 5.1.

The Bulldogs are 0-10 on the road. South Carolina State ranks ninth in college basketball with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.4.

Oklahoma State scores 74.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 82.7 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Cowboys. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.3 points for the Bulldogs. Everett is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

