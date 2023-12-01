South Carolina State visits Charleston Southern after Johnson’s 23-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after RJ Johnson scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 81-52 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-1 in home games. Charleston Southern gives up 74.1 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. South Carolina State leads the MEAC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.3.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 15.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8% for Charleston Southern.

Everett is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mitchel Taylor is averaging 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds for South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

