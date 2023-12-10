South Carolina State faces Jacksonville, seeks to end 7-game slide

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will try to end its seven-game losing streak when the Bulldogs play Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 on their home court. South Carolina State has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dolphins are 2-3 on the road. Jacksonville has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina State averages 69.2 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 75.1 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game South Carolina State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for South Carolina State.

Robert McCray is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 18.4 points. Bryce Workman is averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for Jacksonville.

