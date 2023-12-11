South Carolina State faces Jacksonville, seeks to end 7-game skid

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -4.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State looks to end its seven-game losing streak when the Bulldogs take on Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 81.5 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Dolphins are 2-3 on the road. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

South Carolina State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game South Carolina State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 34.4% for South Carolina State.

Robert McCray is averaging 18.4 points for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 12.3 points for Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.