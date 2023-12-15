South Carolina hosts Johnson and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1)
Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the South Carolina Gamecocks after RJ Johnson scored 27 points in Charleston Southern’s 76-64 loss to the North Alabama Lions.
The Gamecocks are 4-0 on their home court. South Carolina scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.
The Buccaneers are 0-4 on the road. Charleston Southern averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
South Carolina is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game South Carolina gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for South Carolina.
RJ Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 13.9 points for Charleston Southern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
