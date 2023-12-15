South Carolina hosts Johnson and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the South Carolina Gamecocks after RJ Johnson scored 27 points in Charleston Southern’s 76-64 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 on their home court. South Carolina scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 on the road. Charleston Southern averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Carolina is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for South Carolina.

RJ Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 13.9 points for Charleston Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

