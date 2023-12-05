South Alabama plays Mercer on 3-game road skid

South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) at Mercer Bears (2-5) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Mercer…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) at Mercer Bears (2-5)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Mercer looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Bears are 0-1 in home games. Mercer allows 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-3 on the road. South Alabama allows 76.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Mercer’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 70.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 73.6 Mercer gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bears. Robby Carmody is averaging 10.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.9% for Mercer.

Isiah Gaiter is averaging 15 points for the Jaguars. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.1 points for South Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

