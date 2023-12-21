South Alabama hosts Alabama A&M after Gaiter’s 20-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -13;…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-5)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -13; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Isiah Gaiter scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 91-74 victory against the Spring Hill Badgers.

The Jaguars have gone 4-2 in home games. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.6 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-7 on the road. Alabama A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.0 assists per game led by Caleb Blackwell averaging 3.1.

South Alabama is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than South Alabama has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Margrave averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Gaiter is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Dailin Smith is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

