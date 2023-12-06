South Alabama faces Mercer, looks to end road slide

South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) at Mercer Bears (2-5) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) at Mercer Bears (2-5)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama will look to stop its three-game road skid when the Jaguars face Mercer.

The Bears have gone 0-1 in home games. Mercer has a 0-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaguars have gone 1-3 away from home. South Alabama allows 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Mercer’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Mercer has given up to its opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bears. Robby Carmody is averaging 10.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.9% for Mercer.

Isiah Gaiter is averaging 15 points for the Jaguars. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.1 points for South Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.