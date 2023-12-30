Soumaoro leads Gardner-Webb against VCU after 23-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-9) at VCU Rams (7-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5; over/under…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-9) at VCU Rams (7-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces the VCU Rams after Julien Soumaoro scored 23 points in Gardner-Webb’s 94-90 overtime loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rams have gone 6-3 in home games. VCU is sixth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 0-5 away from home. Gardner-Webb ranks third in the Big South with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Robinson averaging 1.9.

VCU makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Gardner-Webb scores 7.5 more points per game (73.3) than VCU gives up (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeb Jackson is averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Robinson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Soumaoro is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

