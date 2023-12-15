Soriano leads St. John’s against Fordham after 21-point outing

Fordham Rams (5-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-3) New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays…

Fordham Rams (5-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-3)

New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays the Fordham Rams after Joel Soriano scored 21 points in St. John’s 86-80 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Red Storm have gone 3-1 in home games. St. John’s is fourth in the Big East scoring 80.3 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 5-5 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Joshua Rivera averaging 6.4.

St. John’s averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 72.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 71.0 St. John’s gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for St. John’s.

Japhet Medor is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Rivera is averaging 10.8 points for Fordham.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

