Soriano and the St. John’s Red Storm take on conference foe No. 5 UConn

St. John’s Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Soriano and the St. John’s Red Storm visit Tristen Newton and the No. 5 UConn Huskies on Saturday.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 at home. UConn averages 18.2 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Newton with 5.6.

The Red Storm are 1-0 against conference opponents. St. John’s ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

UConn scores 84.2 points, 15.1 more per game than the 69.1 St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UConn gives up.

The Huskies and Red Storm meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Daniss Jenkins is averaging 11.2 points, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 17.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.