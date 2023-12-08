Sondberg and Lafayette host La Salle

La Salle Explorers (7-2) at Lafayette Leopards (1-9) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces the La…

La Salle Explorers (7-2) at Lafayette Leopards (1-9)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces the La Salle Explorers after Eric Sondberg scored 28 points in Lafayette’s 83-72 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Leopards have gone 1-2 at home. Lafayette averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Explorers are 0-2 in road games. La Salle is sixth in the A-10 with 14.6 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 5.0.

Lafayette averages 61.7 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 76.2 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Lafayette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sondberg is shooting 47.3% and averaging 10.6 points for the Leopards. Devin Hines is averaging 8.1 points for Lafayette.

Khalil Brantley is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Explorers. Brickus is averaging 15.8 points for La Salle.

