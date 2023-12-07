Sofield has 18, Central Arkansas takes down Little Rock 75-71

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Daniel Sofield scored 18 points as Central Arkansas beat Little Rock 75-71 Thursday night to end…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Daniel Sofield scored 18 points as Central Arkansas beat Little Rock 75-71 Thursday night to end an eight-game losing streak.

Sofield was 6 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Bears (2-9). Tucker Anderson added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Masai Olowokere had 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jamir Chaplin led the Trojans (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points while collecting seven rebounds and two steals. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 13 points and 15 rebounds for Little Rock. Cougar Downing also had 13 points.

Little Rock hosts Winthrop on Sunday.

Central Arkansas visits Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

