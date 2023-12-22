SMU wins 92-65 over Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Chuck Harris had 16 points in SMU’s 92-65 win over Murray State on Friday night. Harris…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Chuck Harris had 16 points in SMU’s 92-65 win over Murray State on Friday night.

Harris also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Mustangs (9-4). Ricardo Wright scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Zhuric Phelps was 3 of 8 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Quincy Anderson led the Racers (3-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and three steals. Murray State also got 13 points from Brian Moore. Nick Ellington also had nine points, six rebounds and three blocks. The loss was the Racers’ sixth straight.

