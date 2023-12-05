SMU visits Arizona State after Collins’ 21-point outing

SMU Mustangs (6-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts…

SMU Mustangs (6-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts the SMU Mustangs after Frankie Collins scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 72-61 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-0 in home games. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Collins averaging 7.1.

The Mustangs play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. SMU leads the AAC with 15.8 assists. B.J. Edwards leads the Mustangs with 4.1.

Arizona State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game SMU gives up. SMU has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zane Meeks averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 3.6 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Collins is shooting 43.4% and averaging 12.9 points for Arizona State.

Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.2 points and 2.1 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 12.8 points for SMU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.