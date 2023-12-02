SMU Mustangs to host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Sunday

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) at SMU Mustangs (5-3) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) at SMU Mustangs (5-3)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on Texas A&M-Commerce in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Mustangs are 4-2 in home games. SMU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce is eighth in the Southland scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Kalen Williams averaging 5.5.

SMU’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Texas A&M-Commerce allows. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.0% for SMU.

Williams is averaging 14 points for the Lions. Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 13.1 points for Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

