Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Smith's 34 lead The…

Smith’s 34 lead The Citadel over NC A&T 85-68

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Led by 34 points from AJ Smith, The Citadel defeated North Carolina A&T 85-68 on Saturday.

Smith shot 13 for 17 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (5-4). Winston Hill added 14 points and had 17 rebounds. Quentin Millora-Brown scored 13.

The Aggies (0-7) were led in scoring by Landon Glasper, who finished with 18 points. Jeremy Robinson added 14 points for N.C. A&T. Nikolaos Chitikoudis also had 11 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up