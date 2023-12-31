Smith’s 27 help Southern Indiana knock off Lindenwood 73-62

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — AJ Smith scored 27 points as Southern Indiana beat Lindenwood 73-62 on Sunday night. Smith…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — AJ Smith scored 27 points as Southern Indiana beat Lindenwood 73-62 on Sunday night.

Smith also contributed nine rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jeremiah Hernandez added 16 points while shooting 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Kiyron Powell had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

The Lions (6-8, 0-1) were led in scoring by Keenon Cole, who finished with 17 points. Darius Beane added 10 points for Lindenwood. In addition, Jeremiah Talton had 10 points.

