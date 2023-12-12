Smith scores 19 to lead Radford to 73-56 victory over VMI

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith had 19 points in Radford’s 73-56 win against VMI on Tuesday night. Smith shot…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith had 19 points in Radford’s 73-56 win against VMI on Tuesday night.

Smith shot 6 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Highlanders (8-4). Chandler Turner scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Kenyon Giles shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Keydets (2-9) were led by Tyran Cook, who posted 20 points. DJ Nussbaum added 14 points for VMI. Koree Cotton also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

