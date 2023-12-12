Live Radio
Smith scores 17 in Tarleton State’s 85-47 victory over Sterling College (KS)

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 11:02 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jakorie Smith scored 17 points as Tarleton State beat Sterling College (KS) 85-47 on Tuesday night.

Smith also contributed five rebounds for the Texans (8-2). Kiandre Gaddy added 11 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Emmanuel Innocenti had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. It was the sixth win in a row for the Texans.

The Warriors were led by Trey Simms, who recorded 11 points and two steals. Jayden Garrison added eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

