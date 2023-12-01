Smith leads Colgate against No. 2 Arizona after 21-point game

Colgate Raiders (4-3) at Arizona Wildcats (6-0) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the No. 2…

Colgate Raiders (4-3) at Arizona Wildcats (6-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats after Braeden Smith scored 21 points in Colgate’s 84-49 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Arizona averages 21.0 assists per game to lead the Pac-12, paced by Caleb Love with 4.7.

The Raiders have gone 0-1 away from home. Colgate ranks second in the Patriot League with 14.7 assists per game led by Smith averaging 6.0.

Arizona’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Colgate allows. Colgate averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is shooting 58.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Keshad Johnson is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.3 points for Arizona.

Smith is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds, six assists and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 10.0 points for Colgate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

