Smith and Radford host Elon

Elon Phoenix (5-3) at Radford Highlanders (5-4)

Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces the Elon Phoenix after DaQuan Smith scored 21 points in Radford’s 69-68 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Highlanders are 2-0 in home games. Radford ranks eighth in the Big South with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Kenyon Giles averaging 8.0.

The Phoenix are 0-2 on the road. Elon ranks fifth in the CAA scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by TK Simpkins averaging 8.0.

Radford averages 74.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 77.0 Elon gives up. Elon averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Smith is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Radford.

Simpkins is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.3 points for Elon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

