Smith and Alabama A&M host Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts the…

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Dailin Smith scored 27 points in Alabama A&M’s 93-82 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 in home games. Alabama A&M allows 88.3 points and has been outscored by 18.5 points per game.

The Mocs have gone 1-2 away from home. Chattanooga averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Alabama A&M is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. Caleb Blackwell is averaging 6.3 points for Alabama A&M.

Honor Huff is averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 14.2 points for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

